Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.1 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.46.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

