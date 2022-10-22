Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $40.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

