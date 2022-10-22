Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.0 %

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.63.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $496.74 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.31 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.17 and a 200 day moving average of $550.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

