Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Intel Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,058,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,432,892. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

