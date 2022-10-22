Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,962,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

