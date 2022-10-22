Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,576,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.