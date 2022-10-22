Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

ROP opened at $370.73 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.52. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.