Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

TT stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

