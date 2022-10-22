Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 210,754 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,363 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,754 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

