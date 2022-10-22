Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 28,348 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,348 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $147.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day moving average is $147.53.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

