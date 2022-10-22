Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 7,281 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

