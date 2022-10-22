Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 26,823 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

eBay Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

