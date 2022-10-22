Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Trading Up 1.6 %

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

