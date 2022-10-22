Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.98 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Workday by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $214,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 26.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $46,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday Price Performance

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $149.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.64 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.