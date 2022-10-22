Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $150.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,624 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $150,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

