Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $58,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,107 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $419.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.44.

EPAM stock opened at $331.39 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

