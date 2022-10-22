Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 16,428 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $69.31 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

