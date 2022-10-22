Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,510 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $177.10 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.49.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.61.

Snowflake Profile



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

