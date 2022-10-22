Triumph Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.