TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading 1.5% Higher

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.79. 3,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,811 shares during the period. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 47.58% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

