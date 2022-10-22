TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. Approximately 129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 9.27% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

