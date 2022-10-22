Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.07. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

