Truist Financial Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $31.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CARG stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

