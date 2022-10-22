Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.91.

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

