Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Shares Down 0.6%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.26. 133,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 329,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

