Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $1.12

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $467.79 million and $8.40 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00005857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.42 or 0.01420713 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021626 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.01623137 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

