Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $544,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Hologic by 41.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Hologic by 34.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

