Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 28.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.28.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

