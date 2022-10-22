Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UELKY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.20 to 20.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.