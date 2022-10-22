Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $90.66 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $90.66 million and $484,339.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,203.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00566802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00244120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00053512 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00061111 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29313458 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $551,347.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

