UMA Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $218.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.72. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

