Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $190.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.