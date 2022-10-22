Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $80,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,711,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

