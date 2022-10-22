Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.92. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 200.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

