Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Argus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Argus from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.42.

Union Pacific stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

