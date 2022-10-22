Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.42.

Union Pacific stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.92.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

