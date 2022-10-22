Uniswap Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.09 or 0.00031720 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $72.71 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00271702 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001378 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003883 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005173 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.00790231 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $151,102,390.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.