Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.94.

Unity Software Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.97. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

