Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.82 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $12.41 on Friday. Upwork has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,767. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 35.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after acquiring an additional 387,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 147.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 368,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 78.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 303,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.