Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBP opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

