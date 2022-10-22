USDD (USDD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50.71 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. USDD has a market cap of $722.70 million and approximately $50.71 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.16 or 0.28006556 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,037 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

