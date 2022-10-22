V2X (NYSE:VVX) Trading Down 0.1%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $38.04. 34,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 64,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

V2X Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $498.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.16 million. V2X had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V2X news, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dino M. Cusumano purchased 54,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.42 per share, with a total value of $2,307,520.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,925,316.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $404,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

