V2X (NYSE:VVX) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVXGet Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $38.04. 34,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 64,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

V2X Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

V2X (NYSE:VVXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $498.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.16 million. V2X had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

In other V2X news, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dino M. Cusumano purchased 54,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.42 per share, with a total value of $2,307,520.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,925,316.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $404,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Articles

