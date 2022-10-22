Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.41. 7,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 54,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vasta Platform Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

