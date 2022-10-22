Velas Trading Down 10.1% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Velas has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $93.23 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007539 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,366,480,967 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

