Verge (XVG) Hits One Day Volume of $598,753.00

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $52.02 million and approximately $598,753.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,233.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00271736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00118528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00736513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00567962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00245610 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,334,125 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

