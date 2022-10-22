Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0032

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.15 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,209.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00272132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00121101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00743445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00566413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00244615 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,344,550 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

