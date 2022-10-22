Veritaseum 1-Day Volume Tops $2,624.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $85.34 million and $2,624.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $39.70 or 0.00206755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

