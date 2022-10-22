Versant Capital Management Inc Has $161,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

