Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 8,122 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $309,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,395,000. Treynor Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 728,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,129. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43.

