Verus Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. 3,971,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,730. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.83 and a 12-month high of $110.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

